By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, Dec 16 Germany is ready to be "extremely
helpful" to British Prime Minister David Cameron in his
renegotiation of Britain's membership of the European Union, a
senior German official said on Wednesday, in a strong signal of
support from Berlin.
Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties ahead
of a membership referendum by the end of 2017. While he favours
staying in a reformed EU, he has said he rules nothing out if he
does not get the changes he wants.
German government officials have expressed alarm at the
possibility of Britain leaving the EU -- a scenario they believe
would leave the bloc severely weakened.
"The German government has a very great interest that Great
Britain remains a member of the EU and in allowing Cameron to
run a successful campaign," the government official said at a
formal government briefing ahead of an EU summit on Thursday and
Friday.
Britain's push for EU reform will be addressed at a summit
working dinner on Thursday evening. The German official expected
this week's summit to lay the foundations for an agreement on EU
reform next February.
Limiting benefits that EU migrants to Britain are entitled
to is the most contentious among Cameron's demands.
Pressed on the benefits issue, the German official said: "We
will be very helpful."
"We have clear political guidance. We want Britain to stay
in the EU," he added. "We can't accept everything but we will do
what we can to accommodate Mr. Cameron."
A poll on Wednesday showed that British support for
remaining in the EU will fall significantly if Cameron is not
able to achieve safeguards for non-euro zone countries and curbs
to welfare payments for migrants.
Some German government officials have stressed that they
cannot convince other -- mainly eastern -- European states to
drop their opposition to Britain's push for a four-year curb on
welfare payments for EU migrants.
But they do want to keep Britain in the union, where they
value its contribution on economic policy issues such as efforts
to develop the bloc's internal market, and its weight on
security matters.
"The UK must sit in the driver's seat, and not next to it,"
said another German government official, speaking prior to
Wednesday's official pre-summit briefing.
(Additional reporting and editing by Noah Barkin)