LONDON, March 3 German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged Britain to "stay in Europe" on Thursday, saying it would be a mistake not to be part of the bloc's decision making and that the region could be more unstable if it left.

"We have decided it is better if the UK stays in Europe," Schaeuble said at a British Chambers of Commerce event. "(The recent UK deal) is a good deal for UK because it stays in and also good for the European union as it makes it a more competitive"

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Marc Jones)