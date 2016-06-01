BERLIN, June 1 The European Union should not renegotiate existing treaties or push for deeper euro zone rules if Britons vote to leave the bloc in a June 23 referendum, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Germany's Spiegel Online on Wednesday.

Asked how the Commission would respond to a Brexit vote, Juncker ruled out a knee jerk reaction.

"Whatever happens, not with a new negotiation of existing treaties, that does not correspond to the wishes of member states. In such a situation, to push for a deepening of existing rules for the euro zone would not be realistic," he said. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)