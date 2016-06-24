U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.8 bln in latest week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
BERLIN, June 24 The presidents of the national parliaments in Germany, France, Luxembourg and Italy said on Friday they would continue work on European integration following Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Norbert Lammert, president of Germany's parliament, spoke with his counterparts from France, Italy and Luxembourg after the Brexit vote, and the four officials agreed to "hold tight to the historic achievements of the European Union," his office said in a statement.
The officials also agreed to consult closely during Britain's exit negotiations, the statement said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it. REL
* Panorama Petroleum Inc- Shares-for-debt agreement has been reached with creditors Maverick Petroleum Ltd. for a $4.9 million debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: