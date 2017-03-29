Late night Ramadan shopping shows Indonesia's economic spirits brightening
* Stability in FX, commodities, and politics behind improvement
BERLIN, March 29 Britain appreciates its partnership with Germany and wants to continue being an ally of other European countries, Prime Minister Theresa May said in an opinion piece for a German newspaper after triggering divorce talks with the EU.
"We really appreciate this long-lasting friendship and partnership between our countries," May wrote in a piece for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, referring to Germany.
She said Britain wanted to "remain a committed partner and ally to Germany and all of our other friends on the continent" and added that putting up unnecessary barriers to business would be "damaging for us all". (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* Stability in FX, commodities, and politics behind improvement
LONDON, June 14 The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.