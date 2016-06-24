BERLIN, June 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she has invited the leaders of France and Italy as well as the European Council president to Berlin on Monday to discuss how to secure European unity after Britain voted to leave the 28-member bloc.

"Germany has a particular interest and a particular responsibility in European unity succeeding," Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

"I have therefore invited EU Council President Donald Tusk, French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to Berlin for talks on Monday," she added.

Merkel said it was important that all the other 27 EU member states analysed the situation together in a calm and sober manner and did not rush into any decisions.

