(Adds Schaeuble and Gabriel on German television)
BERLIN, July 3 Senior German politicians called
for improvements to the European Union's processes to speed up
decision making and boost its appeal among citizens, just a week
after Britons stunned the world with a vote to leave the bloc.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged member states to
be more pragmatic and take an "intergovernmental approach" to
solving problems, complaining that EU politicians had taken too
long to make decisions on the migrant crisis last year and
Brussels operated with timeframes that were too big.
"You soon realise if the Commission isn't managing something
or if we're getting bogged down in the (European) Council. And
that's when governments have a responsibility," Schaeuble said
in an interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
However, he said reforming European institutions or changing
European treaties would take too long and denied that he was
calling for the Commission's power to be reduced.
In a referendum held on June 23, Britain voted 52 to 48
percent in favour of quitting the EU - a decision that caused
major losses in global financial markets and raised concerns
about the EU's future prospects.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel called for the ranks
of EU Commissioners to be streamlined and for Brussels to
reconsider how it allocates its budget.
"A Europe in which 27 Commissioners want to prove themselves
doesn't make sense. It would be good to downsize in this
respect," he told the newspaper Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung in an
interview published on Saturday.
Speaking on German broadcaster ZDF on Sunday, Gabriel said:
"What we have now, with 27, 28 Commissioners in the European
Commission is like an administrative apparatus without any real
connection to voters."
Gabriel, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, said the EU
should reassess if it should still put around 40 percent of
funds towards agriculture while much less money is pumped into
research, innovation or education.
And European Parliament President Martin Schulz, a German,
wrote in a piece for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung's Monday
edition that the Commission should be turned into "a real
European government" subject to parliamentary control from the
European Parliament and a second chamber made up of
representatives of member states.
Schaeuble said on German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday
that in view of the Brexit vote and rising euroscepticism in
other countries, the EU needed to better explain its role to
people and deliver visible results more quickly.
"Of course we'll hold on to national ties - no one wants to
get rid of them - but there are some things that only Europe can
solve better together ... but we need to prove that."
He also said that EU members should start cooperating on
joint defence projects, even if only a few countries worked
together on this to start with.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Clelia Oziel)