LUXEMBOURG, June 17 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that Europe was trying to
prepare for any possible outcome of Britain's referendum on
whether to stay in the European Union.
Speaking after a meeting of EU finance ministers in
Luxembourg, Schaeuble also said Europe was well prepared to
respond to current Brexit-related anxiety in financial market.
His comments came after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Thursday Britain would lose privileged access to the single
European market if it leaves the European Union, in her
strongest remarks yet on next week's referendum.
