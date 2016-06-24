BERLIN, June 24 The parliamentary floor leader
of Germany's Social Democrats, Thomas Oppermann, said on Friday
he would welcome Scotland as a member of the European Union if
it were to become independent.
"The Scots have made clear that their place is in Europe and
if Scotland gains its independence in the end and again joins
the European Union, then that would not balance out the loss for
Great Britain but I would warmly welcome the Scots in Europe,"
Oppermann told reporters in Berlin.
The Social Democrats are the junior party in Chancellor
Angela Merkel's ruling coalition government.
(Reporting by Oliver Denzer; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Caroline Copley)