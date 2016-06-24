BERLIN, June 24 The European Union should send
clear signals for a reform of its policy following the British
decision to leave the 28-member bloc, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Bavarian ally said on Friday.
"This is not a good day for Europe. I regret the decision of
the British people to leave the EU," Horst Seehofer said, adding
Brussels and London should now agree quickly and prudently on
their future relationship.
"The European Union must now send clear signals for a reform
of its policy," said Seehofer, head of the Christian Social
Union (CSU), the sister party of Merkel's Christian Democratic
Union (CDU).
"The CSU wants a citizen-friendly European Union in which
the national identity and the autonomy of the regions and
municipalities are preserved," Seehofer said, adding the EU
needed less centralization and egalitarianism.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)