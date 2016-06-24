BERLIN, June 24 Germany's VDMA engineering
association said on Friday that Britain's vote to leave the
European Union is an alarm signal for companies that will hurt
investor confidence in Europe and lead to a fall in German
machinery exports to Britain.
"Britain's decision to leave the EU is an alarm signal for
companies," said VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann.
"Brexit will hurt investor confidence in Europe as an
industrial centre. It won't take long until our machinery
exports to Britain will noticeably fall," he said, adding EU
companies needed a reliable roadmap for the exit.
"For export-orientated companies a fragmentation of Europe
would be the horror scenario," Brodtmann said.
(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)