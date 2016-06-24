BERLIN, June 24 Germany's VDMA engineering association said on Friday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union is an alarm signal for companies that will hurt investor confidence in Europe and lead to a fall in German machinery exports to Britain.

"Britain's decision to leave the EU is an alarm signal for companies," said VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann.

"Brexit will hurt investor confidence in Europe as an industrial centre. It won't take long until our machinery exports to Britain will noticeably fall," he said, adding EU companies needed a reliable roadmap for the exit.

"For export-orientated companies a fragmentation of Europe would be the horror scenario," Brodtmann said.

