MADRID, April 4 A spokesman for Spain's foreign ministry denied on Tuesday that a Spanish naval vessel had made an illegal incursion into disputed waters off the British enclave of Gibraltar.

The government of Gibraltar, on the southern tip of Spain, said earlier on Tuesday that a navy patrol ship entered Gibraltar's territorial waters without permission.

"An illegal incursion, no, because for us it is the utilization of our waters," a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on the phone.

"Spain does not recognize others rights and situations belonging to Great Britain in the maritime spaces that are not included in Article 10 of the Utrecht treaty," he said. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)