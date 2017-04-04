MADRID, April 4 A spokesman for Spain's foreign
ministry denied on Tuesday that a Spanish naval vessel had made
an illegal incursion into disputed waters off the British
enclave of Gibraltar.
The government of Gibraltar, on the southern tip of Spain,
said earlier on Tuesday that a navy patrol ship entered
Gibraltar's territorial waters without permission.
"An illegal incursion, no, because for us it is the
utilization of our waters," a spokesman for the foreign ministry
said on the phone.
"Spain does not recognize others rights and situations
belonging to Great Britain in the maritime spaces that are not
included in Article 10 of the Utrecht treaty," he said.
