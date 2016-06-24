(Corrects to show Gibraltar is a peninsula not island)
MADRID, June 24 Spain will seek co-sovereignity
on Gibraltar following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, acting foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said
on Friday, saying the vote completely changed the outlook on the
future of the peninsula.
The small peninsula off the south coast of Spain, a British
Overseas Territory since 1713 and known to its 30,000 residents
as "the Rock", is a major point of contention in Anglo-Spanish
relations.
"It's a complete change of outlook that opens up new
possibilities on Gibraltar not seen for a very long time. I hope
the formula of co-sovereignity - to be clear, the Spanish flag
on the Rock - is much closer than before," he said.
A spokesman for Gibraltar's government declined to comment
on the Brexit vote and referred to previous statements made on
how co-sovereignty had already been rejected by around 99
percent of Gibraltarians in a previous local referendum.
Spain will push for Gibraltar to stay out of any general
negotiations with the European Union following Britain's exit
from the bloc and will aim for bilateral talks to seek
co-sovereignity and eventually Spanish control of the peninsula,
Garcia-Margallo said.
Gibraltar voted overwhelmingly in favour of Britain
remaining in the European Union on a large turnout in the first
result of the EU referendum vote count on Thursday evening.
The majority of those living in Gibraltar are British
citizens with British passports, although thousands of Spaniards
cross from mainland Spain to work on the peninsula every day.
Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday
that Britain's vote to leave the EU would not affect the rights
of these Spanish workers, who he said would be able to continue
to move freely between the two territories.
Spain itself is facing an election on Sunday, its second in
six months after an inconclusive vote in December. Polls
forecast a fragmented result with no clear winner, potentially
leading to weeks of negotiations over the formation of a
coalition government.
(Additional reporting by Angus Berwick)