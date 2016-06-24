By John Mair
| SYDNEY, June 24
SYDNEY, June 24 The pain of Britain's European
divorce radiated around the globe on Friday, blowing up a storm
in financial markets that may take time to die down and
retarding prospects for a recovery in world trade.
Sterling's steepling fall to 30-year lows showed investors
saw the British vote to quit the European Union as a
self-inflicted wound, but economic casualties could spread far
and wide.
"The global economy was fragile before and is more so
today," Citi economists said in a report.
Markets, caught off guard by the result, pushed back the
expected timing of rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
tried to work out if the Bank of England and other central banks
would ease to shore up their economies.
"In the real economy, global GDP is definitely going to be
affected, U.S. GDP, Japan GDP, GDP everywhere!," said Bob Takai,
President at Sumitomo Corp Global Research in Tokyo.
"So I think it's going to be difficult for the Fed to raise
rates. No rate hikes this year and maybe the Fed is going to
have to think about their whole monetary policy."
Japan, which wants a weaker yen to break free of recession,
felt the impact immediately.
The yen, regarded as a safe haven currency, surged past 100
per dollar to its strongest in 2-1/2 years and stocks fell more
than 8 percent during trade on Friday.
Asia's emerging markets were also hit hard, with stocks and
currencies falling.
China's yuan slumped to its lowest in more than five years,
with the central bank thought to be intervening to sell dollars.
"From an investment perspective it's the last thing the
global economy needed because of the uncertainty that it's going
to add in to what's already been a volatile year," said Savanth
Sebastian, an economist at Comsec in Sydney.
The yen's gains intensified the concerns of Japanese
policymakers, who want a weaker currency to support exports and
their deflation-hit economy.
So far, Japan has been unable to garner support from other
major countries, most notably the United States, for
intervention to weaken the yen.
It was unclear if that would change even as Tokyo signalled
on Friday it was ready to act.
"I'm extremely concerned about the risk (Brexit) has on the
global economy, financial and currency markets," Japan's finance
minister Taro Aso said.
"It is extremely important to ensure growth in the global
economy, as well as maintaining currency and financial
stability."
Any unliateral action by the Japanese could run the risk of
triggering competitive devaluations by rival export-focused
economies, vying for market share at a time when world trade was
slowing.
"NOT A LEHMAN MOMENT"
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the United Kingdom was
likely to lose its AAA credit rating, the Financial Times
reported, and economists said if the transition - including
negotiating trade deals with the EU and other countries - was
not smooth then Britain risked falling into recession next year.
But despite the market ructions, many said the Leave vote
was not a moment equivalent to the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers that could tip the world economy back into crisis.
"Financial markets will likely react in an aggressive manner
this morning and the world has changed, but from a market
perspective this is not a systemic Lehman moment," Exane BNP
Paribas analysts said in a report.
"It is politics where the main uncertainty now lies, with
central bank response also important."
One of the biggest challenges for Britain will be to reach
standalone trade deals in the timeframe of about two years to
manage its withdrawal, given such negotiations often take much
longer.
"These processes and their eventual outcomes could well
remain unresolved for years, weighing heavily on investment and
economic sentiment during the interim and depressing output,"
the International Monetary Fund said in a report last week ahead
of the vote, saying it could potentially tip Britain into
recession.
Indonesia is currently negotiating a trade deal with the
European Union, and Darmin Nasution, coordinating minister for
economics said Brexit would be a manageable complication.
"We're in the middle of a negotiation for a trade pact with
the EU. If Britain wants out, it will not be part of that pact.
We will have to make a separate trace pact with it," Nasution
said. "But there should be no problem in exports, we will still
be able to export there."
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo,
Tom Westbrook in Sydney, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo in
Jakarta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)