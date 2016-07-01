CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
LONDON, July 1 Michael Gove, the Scottish-born politician bidding to be Britain's next prime minister, said on Friday he did not think there would be a second referendum on Scottish independence as a result of last week's vote to leave the European Union.
Scotland voted emphatically to remain in the European Union last Thursday but the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second independence referendum is "highly likely."
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO