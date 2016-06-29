LONDON, June 29 It is not in the European Union's interests to give Britain a bad deal in its Brexit negotiations because it is an essential market for many EU states' key industries, leading Brexit campaigner Chris Grayling told Reuters.

"At the end of the day, money and jobs talk," Grayling, a Conservative lawmaker and a member of Prime Minister David Cameron's top team, told Reuters in an interview.

"This is not about the United Kingdom knocking on the door and saying 'please what about us?' - this is a really important trading relationship for the European Union," he said.

Grayling said Britain would only trigger formal divorce negotiations when it was ready and saw no need to rush - or delay - such talks.

"When the heat has settled and the dust has settled after this referendum vote it is in everybody's interests to have a sensible trading arrangement for the future," he said.

Grayling said any negotiation would have to protect Britain's financial services sector.

"To me trading normally means that German cars are sold in the UK, that French agricultural products are sold in the UK and that the City of London delivers financial services to clients around the European Union," he said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)