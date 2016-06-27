LONDON, June 27 There will be a place for
British Finance Minister George Osborne in the new government, a
pro-Brexit minister said on Monday, adding that the new
administration would represent both those who backed 'Remain'
and 'Leave' in the EU referendum.
Asked whether Osborne, who backed Britain remaining in the
EU, had a place in the new government to be formed following
Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to resign, senior
minister Chris Grayling said: "My view: absolutely there will
be."
"Of course it will be a matter for whoever the new prime
minister is," he added.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas)