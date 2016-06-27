BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi 2016 net profit rises to 2.93 bln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.93 billion lira ($786.11 million) versus 1.86 billion lira year ago
LONDON, June 27 Britain is likely to see a sovereign downgrade after the country voted last week to leave the European Union, the head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's European division said on Monday.
"A potential downgrade is not really a market-moving event but it does seem likely," Andrew Wilson, CEO of GSAM International for EMEA, told a client call.
"We shouldn't be too surprised if we end up with a downgrade in the UK."
GSAM executives also said investors should factor in a recession in Britain.
Ratings agency Moody's on Friday assigned a negative outlook to its Aa1 rating for British government debt.
S&P said its AAA rating for Britain was no longer tenable, the Financial Times reported on Friday. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.93 billion lira ($786.11 million) versus 1.86 billion lira year ago
MUMBAI, Feb 2 The Reserve Bank of India issued revised guidelines for commercial papers, including mandating that the issuer must disclose the end-use of such funds and that it cannot buy back its securities before 60 days from the sale to investors.
ZURICH, Feb 2 The Swiss National Bank will be able to normalise its monetary policy and shrink its massive balance sheet in the future, a member of the bank's expanded governing board said on Thursday.