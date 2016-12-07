BRIEF-Kura Oncology entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen and Co
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing
LONDON Dec 7 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would deepen defence cooperation with Gulf countries and work with them to push back "against Iran's aggressive regional actions".
Addressing the Gulf Cooperation Council, May said Britain wanted to "make a more permanent and more enduring commitment to the long-term security of the Gulf" and invest more than 3 billion pounds in defence spending in the region over the next decade.
"Gulf security is our security," she told the council, which brings together the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing
* S&P 500 stocks slip; U.S. 4th-quarter GDP growth disappoints
* Board appointed Michael C. Pomeroyas interim chief financial officer,principal financial officer, effective February 1, 2017 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jFYZvQ] Further company coverage: