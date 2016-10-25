LONDON Oct 25 British finance minister Philip
Hammond he could not see a situation where he would reject a
request by the Bank of England to boost the economy by buying
more bonds, playing down suggestions of a rift between the
government and the central bank.
"Monetary policy - including measures such as quantitative
easing - have been highly effective in supporting the economy,"
Hammond said in response to a lawmaker's question in parliament
on Tuesday.
"Because of the fiscal implications of an indemnity for the
Bank, packages have to be formally agreed by the chancellor.
Although I cannot prejudge any hypothetical request, no request
for quantitative easing has ever been refused. And I see no
reason why circumstances would be different in future."
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Theresa May took the
unusual step of criticising the "bad side effects" of the BoE's
low interest rates and QE programme, prompting push-back from
its governor Mark Carney who said he would not be told how to do
his job by politicians.
Hammond has previously sought to ease concerns that the
government might seek to influence the BoE.
