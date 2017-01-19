DAVOS Switzerland Jan 19 British finance
minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he saw no case right
now for using some of the room he reserved last year for the
government to borrow more, ahead of his annual budget on March
8.
Britain's economy has exceeded the expectations of most
forecasters following the shock of June's vote to leave the
European Union, although economists polled by Reuters think a
slowdown is likely this year.
In November, Hammond announced new budget rules to cut the
budget deficit, once adjusted for swings in the economy, to
below 2 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the
decade - a goal which Britain's official budget forecasters said
he was likely to be meet with room to spare.
"Nothing we see at the moment looks like a case for
accessing that headroom, at the moment it's steady as she goes,"
Hammond told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Switzerland.
He said the government was focused on improving productivity
while making sure there is flexibility to respond if the economy
needs help later in the year.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Writing by Andy Bruce)