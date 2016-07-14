Euro zone bond yields rise on signs of economic recovery
* Spanish and French inflation surge beats market expectations
LONDON, July 14 Britain's new finance minister said on Thursday that he would do whatever is necessary to steady the economy and give confidence to the financial markets after Britons voted to leave the European Union.
"Markets do need signals of reassurance, they need to know that we will do whatever is necessary to keep the economy on track," Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond told ITV. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Spanish and French inflation surge beats market expectations
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BERLIN, Jan 31 German unemployment fell more than expected to a record low in January, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Tuesday.