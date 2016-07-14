LONDON, July 14 Britain's new finance minister said on Thursday that he would do whatever is necessary to steady the economy and give confidence to the financial markets after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

"Markets do need signals of reassurance, they need to know that we will do whatever is necessary to keep the economy on track," Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond told ITV. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)