LONDON, Sept 30 British controls on immigration
following the country's referendum decision to leave the
European Union must not be damaging for the economy, Finance
Minister Philip Hammond was quoted as saying on Friday.
"We've got to be clear about one thing - there's an implicit
term of the mandate we received from the British people,"
Hammond told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in an interview.
"It may not have been stated explicitly but it's implicit.
And that is that they do not want to see the economy suffer."
Britain faces the challenge of negotiating a new trading
relationship with the EU while also giving London more control
over migration from the bloc, something which could fall foul of
the EU's freedom of movement principle.
