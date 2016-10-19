LONDON Oct 19 Finance minister Philip Hammond
was speaking to lawmakers from the lower house of parliament on
Wednesday.
Below is a selection of his comments
KEEPING OPTIONS ON THE TABLE
"Those that are undermining the effort are those that are
seeking to close down that negotiating space, seeking to arrive
at hard decisions that we don't need to make at this stage.
Keeping as many options open as possible is the key to the
strongest possible negotiating hand."
SINGLE MARKET
"The key issue is whether we have free access to our goods
and services for our companies to operate in and trade with the
European single market."
LINK BETWEEN SINGLE MARKET AND MIGRATION
"The central trade-off would be around the European Union's
negotiating position, and it is their clearly stated negotiating
position, that access for goods and services to the market is
linked inextricably, in the view of their opening position, to
freedom of movement. Now we can choose to ignore that, we can
seek to move them away from it, but the fact is that the
European Union has been pretty clear and pretty consistent in
setting that out as their opening stance."
UNCERTAINTY
"You're quite right to identify the fact that uncertainty is
the big challenge in the next phase of this process. It's a
challenge to our economy, there will be a period inevitably of
uncertainty until we know the outcome of the negotiations. There
will then follow a different period of structural adjustment,
where we have certainty and we have to change the way our
economy works to respond to that certainty."
FINANCIAL SERVICES AS A PRIORITY
"The industry knows that we regard it as extremely
important, the industry knows that we understand that it has a
particular set of challenges as we go into this period of
negotiation with the European Union. And I hope the industry
knows, it certainly should know, that helping to address these
challenges and taking account of these challenges will be a very
high priority for the government."
PASSPORTING FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS
"Passporting is of course important, and the retention of
passporting would mean that the problem went away as far as
almost all financial services businesses were concerned. And of
course from the point of view of the financial services sector
that would be the ideal outcome, but in the discussions I've had
with the financial services sector, and I've spent a lot of time
with companies here, European and U.S. providers, I think they
are also realistic and are looking at other options beyond
passporting to protect their interests."
PRIME MINISTER MAY'S CRITICISMS OF THE SIDE-EFFECTS OF LOW
INTEREST RATES
"My understanding is that what the prime minister was trying
to say is that we recognise that monetary policy, which is an
important tool of macroeconomic policy, has a distributional
impact and to the extent that the government believes that
distributional impact needs to be addressed or corrected, we
also have tools available to do that."
"Monetary policy is independently determined, that will
continue to be the case. The Monetary Policy Committee will
continue to make decisions on interest rates and recommendations
on unconventional monetary policy."
WILL BRITAIN STAY IN CUSTOMS UNION
"We haven't made any decision on that yet."
HOW QUICKLY TRADE DEALS COULD BE STRUCK
"It's become the convention to believe that it takes years
to negotiate trade deals, and certainly there have been some
very long drawn-out multilateral trade deals. I think there is a
reasonable argument ... that negotiating a straightforward
bilateral trade deal ought to be a great deal simpler than
negotiating a trade deal between a third country and a bloc of
28 countries."
GILT YIELDS
"It's not for me to second-guess the market but if you read
market commentary, part of it is a global phenomenon. Gilt
yields have risen, Bunds, Treasuries have risen at the same
time, but UK gilts have risen differentially, that's certainly
true, and the conventional wisdom would be that's a reflection
of the falling value in sterling."
NO SPENDING "SPLURGE"
"My own interaction with market players suggests they're
relaxed about that (dropping fiscal rule for budget surplus in
2019/2020) so long as we're clear that our intention is to come
back to a point of fiscal balance, and that what we do in the
meantime will be proportionate, measured and responsible. It's
not some kind of splurge and I promise you that it won't be some
kind of splurge."
MONETARY POLICY EFFECTS
"An easier monetary policy in this country over the past six
years has also delivered us 2.7 million jobs and there will be a
lot of people out there today who may not own assets, but do
have a job that they may not otherwise have had."
"You have to look at the impact an active monetary policy
has delivered in the round, benefits it's delivered to the
economy in the round."
PRAGMATISM IN NEGOTIATION
"There's been quite a lot of position taking, as one would
expect at this stage in the negotiation, but I remain optimistic
that there are at very senior level across the European Union
some deeply pragmatic people who have shown by their actions
time and again that they can find solutions when challenged with
problems."
(Reporting by Helen Reid, compiled by William Schomberg and
Andy Bruce)