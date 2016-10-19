LONDON Oct 19 Finance minister Philip Hammond
said measures to reduce net migration into Britain should be
designed in such a way as to protect the economy as the country
plans its strategy for exiting the European Union.
Newspapers have reported sharp disagreements between members
of Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet with Hammond as an
antagonist to those pushing for a so-called 'hard Brexit' in
which immigration control is prioritised over economic concerns.
"As we approach the challenge of getting net migration
figures down to the tens of thousands it is, in my view,
essential that we look at how we do this in a way that protects
our economy and protects the vital interests of our economy,"
Hammond told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the prime minister's spokeswoman said May
has full confidence in Hammond - who campaigned to keep Britain
in the EU - and wants to hear different views on how to make a
success of leaving the EU.
Treasury sources have denied reports that Hammond was
seeking to obstruct the exit process and that he was on the
brink of resigning his post.
The June 23 vote took many investors and business leaders by
surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil
in Britain since World War Two and the biggest ever one-day fall
in sterling against the dollar.
Nearly four months after the vote, sterling is 17 percent
below its pre-referendum levels. Its latest falls were triggered
by concerns that May favoured a hard Brexit which most
economists believe would damage the economy.
There have also been signs of friction between the
government and the Bank of England since the referendum.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Friday hit back at
criticism from May of the central bank's low interest rates,
saying that he would not "take instruction" from politicians on
how to do his job.
Asked about May's comments and the government's approach to
monetary policy, Hammond said nothing had changed: "Monetary
policy is independently determined. That will continue to be the
case."
"My understanding is that what the prime minister was trying
to say is that we recognise that monetary policy, which is an
important tool of macroeconomic policy, has a distributional
impact," he said.
"To the extent that the government believes that
distributional impact needs to be addressed or corrected we also
have tools available to do that."
