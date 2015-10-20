LONDON Oct 20 Britain is looking for legally
binding bankable promises in its renegotiation of ties with the
European Union, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on
Tuesday.
When asked whether Prime Minister David Cameron would get
simply a vague promise of treaty change at some point in the
future, Hammond told BBC radio: "What we will be looking for is
bankable promises, commitments, that are legally binding."
"We can have international agreements made between the
member states which are registered as international agreements,
legally binding, to be taken into account by courts in making
decisions, that will then be incorporated into the treaties at
the next opportunity, when the treaties are next open," he said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James, editing by
Michael Holden)