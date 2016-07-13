BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 13 British Prime Minister Theresa May named former Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond as the country's finance minister on Wednesday, in her first appointment after taking office.
George Osborne, who had served as finance minister since 2010 and was a close ally of May's predecessor, David Cameron, resigned from the government, the prime minister's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017