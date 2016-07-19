LONDON, July 19 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he would work closely with the Bank of England to help steer Britain's economy through the shock of last month's decision by voters to leave the European Union.

"While it is clear that the referendum decision represents a considerable shock to the UK economy, thanks to the actions taken over the last six years by my predecessor it is well placed to respond," Hammond told lawmakers.

"I will work closely with the Bank of England to provide immediate stability to maintain confidence in the fundamental health of the UK economy as we prepare for the Autumn Statement," he said.

Hammond was named finance minister last week by Prime Minister Theresa May to replace George Osborne.

In his comments to parliament on Tuesday, Hammond also said Britain needed a new framework to address its budget deficit which he said was "very large" and needed to be addressed. (Reporting by David Milliken; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Giles Elgood)