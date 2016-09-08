LONDON, Sept 8 British finance minister Philip
Hammond said on Thursday he was considering whether a fiscal
response to the decision by voters to leave the European Union
would be appropriate as part of a budget statement he is due to
make on Nov 23.
Hammond also said his previous comments about a possible
"reset" of fiscal policy in the wake of the Brexit vote referred
to the government's decision not to pursue a previous target to
run a budget surplus by 2020.
Hammond prompted speculation that he might be planning a
major increase in spending or big tax cuts when he made the
comment about a possible reset of fiscal policy in July.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Andy Bruce)