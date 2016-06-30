LONDON, June 30 A decision on whether to expand Heathrow or another airport in the vicinity of London has been delayed until at least October following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin told parliament on Thursday.

The Brexit vote prompted Prime Minister David Cameron, who had led efforts to keep Britain in the bloc, to resign and a new prime minister is expected to be in place by October.

"Being realistic, given recent events, I cannot now foresee an announcement (on airport capacity in southeast England) until at least October," McLoughlin said. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Sarah Young)