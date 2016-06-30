BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
LONDON, June 30 New York-based investment firm AQR Capital Management's Managed Futures Strategy returned 5.2 percent on June 24 after Britain voted to leave the European Union, an AQR spokeswoman told Reuters.
The $13.3 billion computer-driven strategy was up a further 1.1 percent on Monday, she added.
AQR's $726 million high volatility version of the strategy, meanwhile, made a gain of 8 percent on Friday and 1.5 percent on Monday.
Hedge funds on average were down 0.18 percent on Friday as many markets fell sharply, data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research showed, with the pound sliding 10 percent to a 31-year low. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.