LONDON, July 7 British house prices rose more
strongly than expected in June although the increase took place
before the country voted to leave the European Union, a report
from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.
Prices in the three months to June were 8.4 percent higher
than a year earlier. That was stronger than a median forecast of
an increase of 7.7 percent in a Reuters poll of economists but
slower than a 9.2 percent rise in the three months to May.
In June alone, prices were up 1.3 percent from May, Halifax
said.
"House prices continue to increase, albeit at a slower rate,
but this precedes the EU referendum result, therefore
it is far too early to determine any impact since," Martin
Ellis, Halifax's housing economist, said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas)