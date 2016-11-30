LONDON Nov 30 Telford homes plc interim div 7.2 pence/shr Telford homes plc h1 pretax profit 9.0 mln stg vs 21 mln stg yr ago Telford homes plc - strong forward sold position exceeding £700 mln of revenue to be recognised from year to 31 march 2017 onwards (1 april 2016: £579 mln) Telford homes plc - long term imbalance between supply of homes and demand for somewhere to live in non-prime areas of london Telford homes plc - with revenues weighted to second half board is confident of meeting market expectations for pre-tax profits in year to 31 march 2017 Telford homes plc - cautious approach to land investment in last few months but a significant joint venture site in east london now being progressed and many more Telford homes plc - ell positioned to deliver on targets to exceed £50 mln of annual pre-tax profit by 31 march 2019 and double size of business over next five years Telford homes plc - "telford homes is in a very strong position with over £700 mln of forward sales secured and a substantial development pipeline. Telford homes plc - no changes to group's growth targets, profit forecasts or anticipated dividend payments as a result of eu referendum (Reporting by Costas Pitas)