June 15 The head of Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) has played down the impact of a possible exit
from the European Union, telling the Wall Street Journal that
the move would have little effect on the financial services
sector.
The regulator's chief executive, Martin Wheatley, said that
in the event of so-called Brexit, some firms would move
operations and some companies would restructure, but the
financial sector would not face a general decline. on.wsj.com/1MWNY1E
In the short term, Britain was likely to abide by rules set
by Brussels on its financial sector and "not much would change",
Wheatley said in the interview.
Wheatley also noted how Switzerland and, in the past, even
Britain has managed to operate successfully out of the euro
zone, saying "it's not to say that there isn't a model that can
work but it's a different model".
His comments are in sharp contrast to what leading bankers
and policy-makers have been saying about the political and
economic costs of a British exit from the bloc.
Mark Boleat, who is effectively the political leader of the
financial district's municipal body, the City of London
Corporation, said in an interview with Reuters last week, "an
exit vote would lead to years of 'divorce' negotiations during
which London risked losing business."
British Prime Minister David Cameron won the 2015 elections
on a platform to seek reform of the EU and a national referendum
on Britain's membership by 2017.
