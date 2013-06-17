LONDON, June 17 Britain should maintain its
membership of the European Union because its financial services
sector is a shared European asset that powers economic growth in
both the UK and the 27-nation trade bloc, a lobby group said on
Monday.
TheCityUK, a body that promotes the UK financial services
industry, has put forward its case for continued EU membership
with a raft of statistics, highlighting what it said was the
extensive and mutually beneficial relationship between the two
parties in financial services.
The EU is the biggest single market for UK exports of
financial services and trade between the two provided more than
a third of Britain's financial services trade surplus, or 16.6
billion pounds ($26.08 billion), in 2012, TheCityUK's report
said.
Britain in turn provides European Union companies with
access to London's global capital market and a substantial
investor community: around three-quarters of UCITS-compliant
funds (funds that can be sold in any EU country after approval
from a single member state) are managed in London, as are 85
percent of European based hedge funds.
British Prime Minister David Cameron earlier this year
promised to claw back powers from the EU and put Britain's
membership of the bloc to a referendum by 2017.
(To read TheCityUK's full report, click here: link.reuters.com/jut88t)
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
