(Refiles to remove extraneous reference to Britain in headline)
* Queen presides over state opening of parliament
* Plans to hold EU referendum feature prominently
* New PM Cameron has started to try to reshape EU ties
* Will meet Hollande, Merkel shortly in charm offensive
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, May 27 Britain's Queen Elizabeth set in
motion the new government's plans for an in-out referendum on
staying in the European Union on Wednesday, but left open
questions about when it will be and what changes to the EU the
government wants beforehand.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who says he would prefer to
stay inside a reformed EU but isn't "ruling anything out" if it
fails to change, was re-elected on May 7 on a pledge to reshape
ties with the bloc before allowing Britons to vote on whether to
stay or leave.
Donning her crown as she sat on a gilded throne in a packed
House of Lords, the 89-year-old queen outlined the plans in a
speech written for her by Cameron's Conservative government as
she opened parliament with a traditional display of pomp.
"My government will renegotiate the United Kingdom's
relationship with the European Union and pursue reform of the
European Union for the benefit of all member states," the queen
told an audience made up of politicians and lords clad in
crimson robes trimmed with white ermine.
A law enabling a referendum to occur by the end of 2017 will
be introduced into parliament on Thursday, the day Cameron
begins a European tour to try to charm sometimes reluctant
counterparts into endorsing EU reform.
The wording of the referendum question will be disclosed at
the same time. Unconfirmed reports are that voters will be asked
if they want to stay inside the EU. That would allow the pro-EU
camp to be the "Yes" campaign, helping it avoid accusations of
negative campaigning, a detail likely to irk EU opponents.
Cameron told parliament he looked forward to the referendum
law passing through parliament "in extra quick time."
CHARM OFFENSIVE IN EUROPEAN CAPITALS
His tour will include talks with French President Francois
Hollande in Paris and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
Cameron has said he would be ready to hold the referendum
before 2017 if he completes the renegotiation early, something
some pro-EU campaigners advocate. But he is under pressure from
some of his own Eurosceptic lawmakers who want him to ask for
more and to take his time reaching any settlement.
Some EU politicians have complained they do not know enough,
beyond what they say are broad and nebulous goals, about what
it is Cameron wants to change. He says he wants to decouple
Britain from the EU's official aim of "ever closer union" and to
be able to restrict EU migrants' access to Britain's welfare
system.
Cameron is adamant that such changes would require
re-opening the EU's founding treaties, something countries such
as France are opposed to.
In a potential setback for the prime minister, a
Franco-German paper seen by Reuters shows the two countries have
agreed plans to strengthen cooperation among the 19 countries
using the euro currency, without changing existing treaties.
The blueprint would bolster the euro zone, of which Britain
is not a member, by holding more regular summits of its leaders
and strengthening the Eurogroup forum of finance ministers.
Other laws Queen Elizabeth outlined on Wednesday included a
crackdown on illegal immigration, more devolved powers for
Scotland and a bill preventing any rise in key taxes before
2020.
A law to reform human rights legislation, designed to weaken
the influence of the European Court of Human Rights, was not
part of the package, however.
Cameron had not promised to immediately press ahead with the
move, but his decision to tackle it later stoked speculation he
wanted to avoid an early showdown over a plan that has divided
his party.
(Additional reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan and
Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Jeremy)