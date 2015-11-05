BRATISLAVA Nov 5 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's letter to the European Union explaining Britain's
planned renegotiation of ties will be unveiled in the first half
of next week, Europe Minister David Lidington said on Thursday.
Cameron will seek to defuse fellow EU leaders' frustration
over a lack of detail on the changes Britain wants and pave the
way for detailed discussions with member states.
"Things will become clearer, I think, for everybody when the
Prime Minister's letter to (President of the European Council)
Donald Tusk is published, which I expect in the first half of
next week," Lidington told reporters in the Slovak capital.
The letter will focus on four areas for negotiations in
which the Britain is seeking change, he said.
Cameron, who opposes any further transfer of sovereignty to
the EU and says British voters are unhappy with the current
settlement, wants to renegotiate relations with the bloc it
joined in 1973 ahead of a referendum on membership before the
end of 2017.
"There is no magic deadline" for the referendum to take
place, Lidington said.
"We accept that given the timescale we set it's not
practical to have a treaty change ratified in that period. We
need a promise of future treaty changes as far as they are
legally binding and irreversible."
With British opinion polls showing a narrowing of support
for staying in the EU, Cameron's government is under increasing
pressure to take on Eurosceptics in both his ruling Conservative
Party and the opposition Labour camp directly.
