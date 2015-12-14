LONDON Dec 14 David Cameron's plans to curb
welfare payments to EU migrants have been "recklessly
disregarded" by other leaders in the bloc, an ally of the
British prime minister said in an article published on Monday.
London Mayor Boris Johnson, tipped as a successor to
Cameron, said EU leaders had to set out other ways for Britain
to regain control of its borders after the leader met opposition
to a proposal to curb numbers of EU migrants by making workers
wait four years before getting access to some welfare benefits.
Officials and diplomats say the proposal would discriminate
between EU citizens on national grounds, jarring with basic EU
treaty law -- a blow to Cameron's push to renegotiate Britain's
EU ties before a membership referendum by the end of 2017.
Johnson wrote in the Telegraph newspaper: "These people are
radically and dangerously misreading the Prime Minister if they
think he wants to stay in the EU at any price. The David Cameron
I know is much more Eurosceptic than some of his senior
colleagues."
Cameron has said he wants to stay in a reformed EU but rules
nothing out if he cannot get the changes he is seeking.
Johnson said that if Denmark, another EU member, could
require foreign nationals to live in the country for at least
five years before being allowed to buy a property, Britain
should also be allowed to make similar exemptions.
"The PM's suggestion was modest, and sensible. It has been
recklessly disregarded. This country could have a viable and
exciting future outside the present EU arrangements. If we are
going to stay, we need reform; and if the Danes can have their
special circumstances recognised, so can Britain," he said.
