By Elizabeth Piper and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS Dec 17 Prime Minister David Cameron
will try to end an impasse at talks with European Union leaders
on Thursday over his attempts to win better membership terms for
Britain before it votes on whether to stay in the bloc.
The British leader has characterised the talks over dinner
in Brussels as "another step" in negotiations, but is keenly
aware of how divisive the debate is at home before a membership
referendum he has promised to hold by the end of 2017.
Cameron faces an uphill battle to secure agreement on
curbing welfare payments to EU migrants to try to reduce
immigration in talks which the EU's main negotiator, Donald
Tusk, said could not "escape a serious debate with no taboos".
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said he was
convinced EU leaders would find a solution to "that highly
complicated question" of benefits, which Cameron said he must
secure to ease concerns among British voters over immigration.
"We'll enter the concrete and vital phase of negotiations
with our British colleagues," he told reporters. "The Commission
is ready to look for other options than the single one proposed
by the British prime minister."
Cameron has been touring capitals to drum up support for
demands that he says will soothe British fears over the EU and
help convince people to stay in the bloc. A British government
official said he would hold talks right up to the dinner.
Cameron has won encouragement from German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, Europe's main powerbroker, and other leaders who want to
keep Britain in the bloc. He has also got sympathy for his calls
for greater competition in the EU, more sovereignty for Britain
and safeguards for the City of London financial centre.
But his proposal to make immigrants from the other 27 EU
states wait four years before claiming "in-work" benefits in
Britain - payments to people in lower paid jobs to make work
more attractive - has been roundly criticised, especially in
eastern Europe, for breaking EU law banning discrimination.
ON THE TABLE
Drawing the European Union's focus to a small part of
Britain's welfare system has raised eyebrows among some leaders
who are trying to hammer out a deal to house hundreds of
thousands of refugees from the Middle East and Africa.
The British official said the four-year proposal was the
only one on the table before the meeting, but the prime minister
was eager to hear whether other leaders had alternative
suggestions to help control migration to Britain better.
"The main thing we need to get out of the European Council
on Thursday evening is an agreement that we should work on
either developing the four-year proposal ... or on other
solutions," the official said.
Diplomats said Cameron will also emphasise that some of the
solutions he wants will need change to treaties, probably via
binding promises rather than forcing states to ratify such
changes in tricky national votes any time soon.
The British government hopes the dinner will signal a
political will to accelerate more technical talks on how
London's demands can be made legally watertight in the EU to try
to meet Tusk's ambition to reach agreement in February.
An agreement early next year could give Cameron enough time
to stage the referendum in June, seen by some analysts as an
advantageous time before summer. That's when migrants fleeing
conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East may start
making the treacherous journey to Europe.
Britons are split over membership of the European Union. The
'out' campaign seems to be gaining the upper hand with many
people who are fearful of increased immigration and put off by
how the bloc has dealt with this year's migrant crisis.
Former prime minister John Major made his argument for
staying in the EU on the eve of the summit, saying any departure
would leave Britain in dangerous "splendid isolation" and could
lead to the break up of the country.
"I am sceptical of a great deal of European Union policy but
flirting with leaving at a moment when the whole world is coming
together seems to me to be very dangerous," Major, Conservative
prime minister from 1990 to 1997, told BBC Radio.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)