By Sinead Cruise and William James
LONDON, Jan 21 Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are
making large donations to the campaign to keep Britain inside
the European Union, sources said, highlighting the concern among
some of the world's biggest banks over the impact of a British
exit.
Goldman Sachs has agreed to donate a "substantial
six-figure sum" according to one source, while JPMorgan
was preparing to make a similar donation, another source
familiar with the matter said.
Another U.S. bank, Morgan Stanley, is also likely to make
donation but has yet to decide a sum to contribute, a source
said. The bank declined to comment.
In the face of growing Euroscepticism among the British
electorate and political pressure from within his own party,
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold a referendum
on Britain's EU membership by the end of 2017.
On Thursday, Cameron urged business leaders at the World
Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos to speak up about
the benefits of Britain staying in a reformed EU.
Cameron is hoping to head off the threat of a British exit,
or 'Brexit', by negotiating a deal on reforms to the bloc that
address concerns about immigration, sovereignty and
competitiveness at an EU summit next month.
He received some support on Thursday from French President
Francois Hollande, who said none of Britain's EU reform demands
were "insurmountable", but that they must not prevent the euro
zone from pursuing further integration.
Cameron said very good progress had been made with the EU
but that they were "not there yet".
With British public opinion finely balanced and
renegotiations with Cameron's EU peers meeting resistance,
multinational businesses in Britain are facing up to the risk
that the vote could sever links with the country's biggest
trading partner.
The donations by three heavyweight U.S. banks with heavy
European presence reflect the financial sector's acute concerns
that Britain's role as a global financing hub and major trading
centre for the euro could be under threat if it gives up its
membership.
British banks were more circumspect in pledging their
support. A source familiar with Barclays said the firm
had a policy not to make political donations, while a source
with knowledge of Royal Bank of Scotland said the bank
was waiting for clarity on the government's position.
"THE ESTABLISHMENT"
A spokesman for pro-EU group Britain Stronger in Europe, the
expected recipient of the donations, said it had a broad range
of backers: "This includes many small donors, philanthropists
and businesses worried by job losses and price rises if we were
to leave."
Until a date for the referendum is set, campaigns on both
sides can accept and spend donations without restriction.
However they may be required to declare details of prior donors
once the government sets a referendum date. Spending will be
capped during the period immediately before the referendum.
The donations were dismissed as "no surprise" by Leave.EU,
one of several pro-Brexit campaigns, which says the EU works
against ordinary Britons and protects vested political and
commercial interests.
"The referendum will be a campaign of the British people
against the establishment of international bankers,
multinational corporate tax dodgers and out-of-touch
politicians," said Arron Banks, the group's co-founder.
Arch-Eurosceptic Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence
Party whose popularity put pressure on Cameron to make the offer
of a referendum, described the donations as "the unholy alliance
of big banks and big politics."
Cameron, however, is keen to enlist the support of
businesses to help his reform agenda clear political hurdles in
other European capitals, and to illustrate the damage that he
believes leaving the bloc would do to the country's economy.
"If business backs my reforms ... I would argue get out
there and support those things," he said in Davos.
"The sooner you can start to look at your own businesses and
come up with the examples and the ideas about the benefits and
the problems that there are with Europe the more that you are
able to help to explain and set the context for this vitally
important question."
