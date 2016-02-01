BRUSSELS Feb 1 The European Commission has prepared a proposal on a "welfare brake" that Britain could apply immediately to deny benefit payments to working migrants, but it has not been shared with other European governments yet, the Commission said on Monday.

Britain wants EU agreement on measures to curb migration -- the most difficult of four areas Prime Minister David Cameron wants to renegotiate before holding a referendum on EU membership by the end of 2017.

Talks between Cameron and the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk brought no breakthrough on Sunday and are scheduled to continue through Monday.

Asked if the Commission has prepared a proposal that would give Britain the right to apply the welfare brake now, but did not share the proposal with other EU governments, Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing: "Yes, right."

Schinas said there was progress in talks between Britain and EU institutions at political and technical level, but noted that

nothing was agreed until everything was agreed.

"We are not there yet, discussions continue, today at sherpa level involving the Council, the Commision and UK sherpas. The timing is in the hands of President Tusk and Prime Minister Cameron," he said.

"It is not enough for the Commission and Council lawyers to agree, this is a process that is run at 28 (EU countries) and the Commission works for all 28 member states of the union," he said.