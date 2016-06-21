* Support for "Remain" ticks up in most recent polls
* Strategist says vote will come down to the wire
* Pound at three-week high against the dollar
By Michael Holden
LONDON, June 21 Opinion polls on Tuesday
suggested growing support amongst Britons for staying in the
European Union but the vote in two days time which will have
far-reaching consequences for Britain and Europe remains on a
knife edge.
Britons will vote on Thursday on whether to quit the
28-nation bloc amid warnings from politicians, economists and
trade bodies across the globe that a decision to leave would
plunge Britain and possibly much of Europe into recession.
The bloc - already shaken by differences over migration and
the future of the euro zone - would lose its second-largest
economy, one of its top two military powers and by far its
richest financial centre.
George Soros, the billionaire who bet against the pound in
1992, wrote in an article for Britain's Guardian newspaper on
Tuesday that a vote to leave would trigger a bigger, more
disruptive devaluation in Britain's currency than the fall on
Black Wednesday.
Opinion polls published since the murder of pro-EU lawmaker
Jo Cox, who was shot and stabbed to death in her constituency in
northern England last Thursday, have suggested sentiment might
be moving towards an "In" vote.
An ORB poll for Tuesday's The Daily Telegraph newspaper
found support for Remain at 53 percent, up 5 percentage points
on the previous one, with support for Leave on 46 percent, down
three points.
"All the signs of ORB's latest and final poll point to a
referendum that will truly come down to the wire," said Lynton
Crosby, a political strategist who advised the ruling
Conservative Party at the last national election in 2015.
The "Leave" camp had "failed to quash the almost ubiquitous
perception that it is the riskier of the two options," he said.
Social research body NatCen also published a survey that
found Remain on 53 percent and Leave on 47 percent, using a
method that took on recommendations by an official inquiry into
why pollsters got last year's election wrong, although its
research was conducted from May 16 to June 12.
However, an online poll by YouGov for The Times showed Leave
ahead on 44 percent, up one point, with Remain on 42 percent,
down two points. That survey was conducted over the weekend
after Cox was killed.
Campaigning was suspended for three days after the killing,
which led to soul searching about the campaign and its tone,
with Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Cox's opposition Labour Party,
saying her murder was likely "extreme political
violence".
Some "Leave" campaigners accuse the "Remain" camp of
exploiting the murder as part of what they portray as a campaign
of scaremongering over the referendum by the establishment at
home and abroad.
Turnout is predicted to be key to the result, and the ORB
poll found that Remain supporters, who had been regarded as
being more apathetic, were becoming increasingly motivated to
vote as polling day approaches.
STERLING AND SHARES BOOST
Prior to the murder of Cox, polls had shifted towards
"Leave", and the indication that an "In" vote was now more
likely has boosted sterling and shares. Britain's FTSE-100
shares index jumped 3 percent on Monday while in early trading
on Tuesday, the British pound was at a three-week high against
the dollar.
According to Betfair betting odds, the implied probability
of a British vote to remain in the European Union was 75
percent.
The "Out" campaign argues that it is the anti-establishment
choice, and its message that EU membership has handed political
control to Brussels and led to uncontrolled immigration appears
to have struck a chord with many Britons.
That issue again gained prominence on Tuesday when Prime
Minister David Cameron's former close aide Steve Hilton said the
prime minister had been told four years ago that his target to
reduce net immigration to Britain to the tens of thousands was
impossible.
"We were told, directly and explicitly, that it was
impossible for the government to meet its immigration target as
long as we remained members of the EU, which of course insists
on the free movement of people within in," Hilton, who has
already said he backs Brexit, wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.
Those wishing to stay in the bloc, including Cameron, have
focused on what they describe as the economic advantages
provided by EU membership and the risks posed by leaving.
The pro-EU camp, including former prime ministers Tony Blair
and John Major, have warned that an exit could also trigger the
break-up of the United Kingdom by prompting another Scottish
independence vote if England pulled Scotland out of the EU.
The Remain camp not only boasts the support from the
majority of senior business figures and world leaders such as
U.S. President Barack Obama and Angela Merkel, but also
well-known stars from stage, screen and sport.
On Tuesday, former England soccer captain and hugely-popular
David Beckham added his voice to that list. "For our children
and their children we should be facing the problems of the world
together and not alone," he said.
(Additional reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary and Estelle Shirbon;
Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)