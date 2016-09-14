LONDON, Sept 14 There has been no fundamental slowdown in markets so far because of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, top officials from the financial services sector said on Wednesday.

Banks are making contingency plans to move some of their operations to continental Europe if Britain does not negotiate access to the bloc's single market after Brexit.

"I don't think there has been a fundamental chilling effect," Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, president for Europe at Bank of America Merrill Lynch told parliament.

"So far there hasn't been a dramatic impact on activity," Douglas Flint, group chairman of HSBC bank, told the House of Lords committee.

Banks in Britain depend on an EU "passport" to serve clients across the 28-country bloc from one base and lenders worry that these passporting rights will end after Britian leaves the EU.

Elizabeth Corley, vice chair of Allianz Global Investors, said there was some caution in the sector in deploying free cash flow.

Anecdotally, there was some hesitation to commit to capital expenditure, Corley added. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Lawrence White, editing by Anjuli Davies)