(Adds further comment from Tusk, paragraph 6)
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, June 22 Since this month's election,
many British voices have joined a debate on how or even if
Brexit may happen; on Thursday, one EU executive added that of
John Lennon, sparking a round of more and less musical replies.
Donald Tusk, the former Polish prime minister chairing a
summit of EU leaders in Brussels attended by British Prime
Minister Theresa May, spoke of the revival of discussion in
Britain since May lost her parliamentary majority on June 8.
"We can hear different predictions, coming from different
people, about the possible outcome of these negotiations: hard
Brexit, soft Brexit or no deal," he told reporters, referring to
talks on Brexit that began in Brussels this week.
"Some of my British friends have even asked me whether
Brexit could be reversed, and whether I could imagine an outcome
where the UK stays part of the EU. I told them that in fact the
European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to
achieve," he said, before turning to the late Beatle to clarify.
"So, who knows?," said Tusk, citing Lennon's "Imagine". "You
may say I'm a dreamer, but I am not the only one."
Asked later if it was not an "illusion" to imagine halting
Brexit, the 60-year-old Pole insisted: "Politics without dreams
would be a nightmare". Recalling his own past as a dissident who
saw Soviet communism collapse, he told reporters: "Miracles do
happen. Some of my political dreams have come true."
Several other leaders at the summit took up the theme of
Lennon's 1971 hit about an end to war and national divisions.
"Yeah, we all have that dream. I hate Brexit from every
angle," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said of stopping a move
Britons voted for last year. "But this is a sovereign decision
by the British people and I can't argue with democracy."
His Belgian neighbour Charles Michel was more cautious about
even raising the prospect of Britain staying in the Union: "I am
NOT a dreamer and I'm not the only one," Michel told reporters.
"It's time for action and certainty. Not for dreams and
uncertainty," the Belgian premier tweeted in response to Tusk.
Many EU leaders assume Brexit is now inevitable and see talk
of a U-turn, which would need EU consent, as a distraction.
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite joined in the pop
lyrics fun by suggesting that even after Britain's "divorce",
its European allies could still be counted on as friends.
Quoting a Motown classic where the singer tells an ex-lover
"If you need me call me", Grybauskaite, a master of the pithy
one-liner, tweeted: "#Brexit: ain't no mountain high enough."
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Philip Blenkinsop
and Charlotte Steenackers; Editing by Louise Ireland)