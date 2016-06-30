WASHINGTON, June 30 Uncertainty over Britain's looming departure from the European Union will dampen near-term economic growth for the UK and the rest of Europe and will also affect output globally, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing that market movements following last week's vote, including for currencies, "were large but not excessively disorderly."

Rice said central bankers should stand ready to act to add liquidity or reduce excess volatility if the uncertainty over the Brexit vote threatens to further hurt global growth.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)