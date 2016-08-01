LONDON Aug 2 Prime Minister Theresa May will on
Tuesday outline her bid to reshape the British economy for a
post-Brexit world, reviving the once unfashionable concept of
industrial policy 30 years after Margaret Thatcher killed it
off.
May will chair the first meeting of the "Cabinet Committee
on Economy and Industrial Strategy" in her Downing Street
Offices, bringing together the heads of 11 other ministries to
set out her vision for a state-boosted industrial renaissance.
"If we are to take advantages of the opportunities presented
by Brexit, we need to have our whole economy firing," May said
ahead of the meeting in a statement released by her office.
"We also need a plan to drive growth up and down the country
- from rural areas to our great cities."
After a referendum campaign that revealed dissatisfaction in
many of Britain's struggling post-industrial regions, May is
pitching a plan to reunite the country by raising the prospects
of those who she casts as "hard-working people".
The June 23 vote to leave the European Union has raised
serious questions about the future of the world's fifth largest
economy, with some surveys indicating a recession, a hit to
consumer confidence and a possible fall in investment.
"We need a proper industrial strategy that focuses on
improving productivity, rewarding hard-working people with
higher wages and creating more opportunities for young people so
that, whatever their background, they go as far as their talents
will take them," May said ahead of the meeting.
The challenge is to find a formula that arrests a
decades-long decline in Britain's manufacturing sector by
helping firms tackle the challenges posed by globalisation
without blunting the market forces that make them competitive.
She will make a priority of developing the industries
already based in Britain - a push that could help carmakers like
Jaguar Land Rover, GM-owned Vauxhall and Nissan
, and aerospace industry leaders like BAE Systems
to weather the Brexit storm.
The strategy will also involve finding new ways to rebalance
the economy away from its reliance on the services sector, and
ensure wealth is distributed away from the prosperous south east
of England.
Whilst policy detail is scarce, the strategy is likely to
combine state-backed investment in traditional infrastructure
like roads and rail with funding for modern essentials like
broadband and lower energy costs, along with a push to train
more of the highly-skilled workers industry says it needs.
NOT PICKING WINNERS
Industrial policy has a toxic legacy in Britain.
It was once used to help failing national champions through
a series of flawed policies in the 1960s and 1970s that sought
to arrest a decline in manufacturing influence.
"We're not getting into the business of picking winners:
it's more about creating the right environment," a government
source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.
May's office said the strategy would promote a range of
industrial sectors with a focus on addressing long term
productivity growth; encouraging innovation and focusing on the
industries and technologies that give Britain a competitive
advantage.
May surprised French utility EDF and China last
week with a last-minute decision to review the building of
Britain's first nuclear plant in decades.
The refocusing of Britain's economic policy, for the last
six years aimed at balancing the books and heavily reliant on
foreign money to replace state infrastructure spending, also
carries a potentially huge political prize.
With the opposition Labour Party, long seen as the champions
of the working classes, locked in a vicious internal ideological
struggle and losing sway in their traditional heartlands, May
has an opportunity to won over those who saw voting 'Leave' in
the EU referendum a 'nothing to lose' protest vote.
"The Brexit vote and euroscepticism was strongest in former
manufacturing areas, where the industry has gone, the good jobs
have gone and people feel disaffected," said David Bailey
Professor of Industry at Aston Business School.
"If May's going to do something about reconnecting,
manufacturing has got to be part of the story."
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)