LONDON Jan 23 British Prime Minister Theresa
May has set out the first details of a "Modern Industrial
Strategy" designed to adapt the economy for a post-Brexit era
and revitalise areas of the country left behind by decades of
decline in manufacturing.
Below are the 10 "strategic pillars" that the government
says will guide the policy as it is formed, and some of the
announcements contained within the strategy on each pillar.
1. Investing in science, research and innovation - We will
become a more innovative economy and do more to commercialise
our world-leading science base, developing new technologies and
driving growth throughout the UK.
- Potential new research institution on battery technology,
energy storage and grid technology.
- Independent research on approaches to commercialisation.
- Review how to maximise the incentives created by the
Intellectual Property system.
2. Developing skills - We will build a proper system of
technical education, and boost key skills in science,
technology, engineering, maths and digital proficiency, to
ensure people have the skills employers need now and in the
future.
- Building a new system of technical education to benefit
the half of young people who do not go to university.
- 170 million pounds of funding to create new institutes of
technology focused on STEM subjects (Science, Technology,
Engineering and Maths).
- Work towards a joined-up, authoritative view of the
sector-specific skills gaps that the UK faces now and in the
future.
3. Upgrading infrastructure - We will upgrade our digital,
energy, transport, water and flood defence infrastructure, and
join up central government investment and local growth
priorities more effectively.
- Using infrastructure to support rebalancing.
- Cement the UK's position as a go-to destination for the
development of connected and autonomous vehicles by establishing
a new testing ecosystem, using both controlled and real world
environments.
4. Supporting businesses to start and grow - We will support
businesses and entrepreneurs across the UK, to ensure they can
access finance and wider support to grow, and have the right
conditions for companies to invest long-term.
- Work with the British Business Bank to build understanding
of the obstacles to firms accessing capital outside London and
the South East.
- We will explore how data can be used to identify scale-up
businesses.
- Work with the Business Growth Fund (BGF) and other private
partners to raise awareness of equity funding, diversify funding
streams and increase the supply of finance for growing
businesses.
- A review into entrepreneurship to assess the support
currently available to entrepreneurs and consider international
best practice.
5. Improving procurement - We will ensure public procurement
drives innovative new products and services, strengthens skills,
develops UK supply chains and increases competition by creating
more opportunities for SMEs.
- Trial different aspects of designing and gathering
supplier feedback in public sector procurement.
6. Encouraging trade and inward investment policy - We will
make Britain a global leader in free trade, including promoting
and supporting UK exports, building future trading relations and
creating a more active approach to winning major overseas
contracts.
- Building future trading relationships.
- Creating a new more active "Team UK" approach to winning
overseas contracts.
- Developing a new, more strategic approach to inward
investment, considering whether there should be a greater
emphasis on the effect of investment projects on growth.
- Working with behavioural insights experts, to improve our
targeting of potential exporters.
- Explore how we can maximise the opportunities that a UK
presence at existing international trade fairs offers for
businesses.
7. Delivering affordable energy and clean growth - We will
keep energy costs down for businesses, build the energy
infrastructure we need for new technologies, and secure the
economic benefits of our move towards a low-carbon economy.
- The Government will set out in 2017 a long-term road map
to minimise business energy costs.
- A review of the opportunities to reduce the cost of
achieving our decarbonisation goals in the power and industrial
sectors.
- Publish an Emissions Reduction Plan during 2017, providing
long-term certainty for investors.
8. Cultivating world-leading sectors - We will build on our
areas of global excellence and help new sectors to flourish,
supporting businesses to take the lead in transforming and
upgrading their industries through sector deals.
9. Driving growth across the whole country - We will build
on local strengths and address factors that prevent areas from
reaching their full potential, by investing in key
infrastructure projects, increasing skill levels and backing
local expertise.
- Work with local areas to test approaches to closing the
skills gap.
- The Government will take account of the varying
infrastructure needs and opportunities in different regions.
- Propose creating competitive new funding streams to back
the clusters of innovative businesses across the country.
- Establish Ministerial Forums on Industrial Strategy with
each of the Devolved Administrations to consider how the
industrial strategy can best address key productivity barriers
in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
10. Creating the right institutions to bring together
sectors and places - We will create strong structures and
institutions to support people, industries and places to
maximise local strengths, including reviewing the location of
government bodies and cultural institutions.
- Develop new policies to support the growth of UK supply
chains.
- The Government will support networks of universities where
they want to come together to improve commercialisation.
- The Government will work to understand and address the
relative weakness of venture capital funding and
entrepreneurship networks outside the South East.
- We will explore further devolution deals for our largest
cities.
