LUXEMBOURG May 27 A British referendum in
favour of leaving the European Union would damage the country's
business prospects, Lloyd's of London Chief Executive
Inga Beale said in Luxembourg on Wednesday.
Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to renegotiate
Britain's ties with Europe and then give voters a referendum on
European Union membership by the end of 2017, though
expectations are growing that it will take place next year.
"We believe it would be bad for business. We think that open
trade and being part of a bigger community is very important,"
Beale said in response to a question at the annual meeting of
trade body Insurance Europe.
Speaking with a stronger European voice was important as
countries such as China and India become ever more powerful,
Beale said.
"I would wholeheartedly welcome a stronger Europe, rather
than countries becoming smaller and less important in the world
on their own," she said.
British institutions say they will find it harder to sell
their products across Europe if Britain is outside the region's
single market, and many business leaders have already publicly
expressed their views.
On the same conference panel in Luxembourg the president of
German financial market watchdog Bafin, Felix Hufeld, said
London was a hub for the insurance business. It made a crucial
contribution to the industry through its people and their
know-how, expertise and global networks.
"It would be absolutely disastrous to lose that from the EU
point of view, so let's try everything we can to avoid that
happening," he said. "It would be disastrous, including for the
British people themselves."
Henri de Castries, chief executive of French insurer Axa
, said politicians should use the British request for
reform to improve governance at European level.
"We should leverage the British request for clarification to
come out with a better prioritisation and some reforms," de
Castries said.
