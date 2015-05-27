LUXEMBOURG May 27 A British referendum decision
to leave the European Union would damage the country's business
prospects, Lloyd's of London Chief Executive Inga Beale
said in Luxembourg on Wednesday.
Britain's Conservative government, elected this month, has
promised a referendum on the country's membership of the
European Union by the end of 2017, though expectations are
growing that the referendum will take place next year.
"We believe it would be bad for business. We think that open
trade and being part of a bigger community is very important,"
Beale said in response to a question at the annual meeting of
trade body Insurance Europe.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Susan Thomas)