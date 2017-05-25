BRIEF-Huatai Securities says Sun Hongning resigned as non-executive director
* Sun Hongning resigned from being non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN May 25 The European Union's insurance watchdog will publish guidance for national regulators to ensure they do not undercut one another in attracting firms moving from London due to Brexit, its head of policy said on Thursday.
The risk of such arbitrage has recently crept onto the radar of politicians and regulators as financial services firms begin to outline plans to move operations to different member states following Britain's vote last year to leave the EU.
"EIOPA (European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority) is closely monitoring the developments and will publish in due course its guidance for national authorities on sound principles for authorisation and supervision," EIOPA's head of policy Manuela Zweimuller told a conference.
"We will subsequently closely monitor their implementation." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
* Sun Hongning resigned from being non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHNOM PENH, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cambodian activists fighting plans to transform Phnom Penh's largest lake into a luxury development made a tactical decision when they took to the streets - put women on the frontline to show a "gentle" face and prevent violence.
NEW YORK, June 21 A New York fashion designer who has called himself the "curator of cool" pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a bribery case that involves a brother and nephew of former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.